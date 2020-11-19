‘Very proud’: Larso salutes victorious Maroons

Gary Larson knows what it is all about to lace up the boots and trudge out onto a State of Origin paddock.

The “Prince of Miriam Vale” once held the record for the most number of consecutive SOO appearances (24), before being surpassed by the great Johnathan Thurston in 2012.

For Larson to say he was proud of a Queensland team, they would have had to really impress him, and this latest Queensland crop did just that on Wednesday night.

“To throw those debutants into the lion’s den that is Origin and get a result out of the series, I’m very proud of the way they stood up and handled themselves,” he said.

“For the whole series, we mostly fielded Origin-rookie sides except for a few familiar faces which really stood up like Gagai and Cherry-Evans.”

Larson said what won it for Queensland was the side’s ability to make the game an arm wrestle with New South Wales.

“As I said last week after the second game, it is the team which dominates possession that dominates Origin,” he said.

“We got in an arm wrestle, completed our sets, kicked the ball down field and made it hard for them to get any sort of rhythm going.”

Mr Larson added that the packed Suncorp Stadium crowd had something to do with the result as well.

“The crowd was a massive presence, playing in front of a home crowd adds another ten points to your score come full-time,” he said.

Mr Larson signed off on his last edition of Larso’s Take for 2020, adding he would not be attending Byron Bay with Cameron Munster and the boys.

