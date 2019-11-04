‘Very proud’: Gladstone business humbled by big win

Rayment Excavations, Best In Business - Overall Winner. Marilyn Rayment and Ian Rayment with team.

AFTER 38 years in business Rayment Excavations has more motivation after receiving the overall Best in Business award on Saturday night.

Flanked by their team to accept the award at the gala, owners Ian and Marnie Rayment were humbled and surprised about their win.

It was Rayment Excavations' second award for the night, having won the Trades and Services award.

"It's probably the ultimate moment of our business career," Mr Rayment said.

"What you work for over the years isn't necessarily to win awards like these, but to get this award for your work is very humbling … this is a very proud moment."

Mrs Rayment said the equipment hire and earth supplies business had to evolve during recent decades to continue to remain viable.

She said the secret to a successful business was to have plenty of energy.

"We have energy and we also give back to the community," she said.

"During the next 12 months we'll be expanding a little more.

"No business stays in business locally for 38 years without expanding and developing."

The couple said the award was recognition of the hard work from all staff.

"It doesn't matter if they're past employees or present employees, they've all contributed … they're what keeps the cogs turning," Mrs Rayment said.

"Ian and I are probably at an age now that we can retire but if we retire and end Rayment then that's 40 local families without work.

"Why would we do that?

"There is no answer other than to just keep on going and we certainly have the energy to do that."

The awards, hosted by The Observer, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Gladstone region businesses.

This year was the 10th Best in Business Awards.

To celebrate the milestone, a Stand Out Business over the past 10 Years was awarded, to UHY Haines Norton.

Mrs Rayment also helped accept the award for Best Event of the year, which went to the Combined Rotary co-ordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Mrs Rayment, Rotary Club of Calliope vice-president, said the event aimed to reduce domestic and family violence in the region.

"Within Queensland domestic violence is way too high and we aim to get those rates down," she said.

"Through Rotary causes I think we can do that."