'Very long process': Students treated to new tuckshop

Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Ambrose State School P&C president Graham Adams with Ambrose SS students at the official opening of the school's new tuckshop. Contributed

MAKING and selling healthy food for students has become much easier for Ambrose State School with construction now complete on a new $300,000 modular tuckshop building.

Students and staff were joined by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher to officially open the tuckshop, which was jointly funded by the Queensland Government's Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme ($202,174), the fundraising efforts of the P&C ($77,826) and $20,000 contributed by the school.

Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis said the process to fund and build the tuckshop had been a long one.

"A lot of previous principals and the P&C have been working for a long time on this. It's a very long process,” Mr Collis said.

"The P&C raised over $77,000 which is a huge achievement for a school of 66 kids.

"I've been here for nearly three years and working in the department for 25 years and I haven't seen anything like that.”

Ambrose State School P&C president Graham Adams, Ambrose SS principal Andrew Collis and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the official opening of the school's new tuckshop. Contributed

Mr Collis said the tuckshop would be used for more than just food.

"The facility itself is a tuckshop building but also a space for kids to work in as well,” he said.

"It's not a classroom but a working space to learn about healthy eating and cooking. We partnered with QCWA and their Country Kitchens program.

"The QCWA come in and work with kids about healthy foods and eating. They're also making healthy food such as sausage rolls with pumpkin in them - the kids are making them and actually selling them at the tuckshop.”

The building is connected to all site services and equitable access ramps and is also fitted with dishwashing sinks, stainless steel benches, storage space, two ovens, and refrigeration and freezers.

"It is fantastic to see this facility up and running and considering the small space they had before, I am sure that the kids and tuckshop volunteers alike are thrilled,” Mr Butcher said.

The project is part of the State Government's $765 million school infrastructure program to improve state schools.

"We want to ensure that our schools continue to be quality learning environments that give all of our students the best chance at success,” Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher said the construction had also supported jobs in the region with local contractor Young Building Contractors (Gladstone) Pty Ltd, completing the work.

"Our school infrastructure program is not only building better schools in Gladstone but also providing valuable jobs for tradies and training opportunities for apprentices,” he said.