'Very humbling': BSL boss thanks workers for awards

NEW IDEAS: Joe Rea and Kerry Moran from Boyne Smelters Limited, which won the Innovation Award at the 2018 Best in Business Awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

BOYNE Smelters' vision to be operating beyond 2030 looks to be in safe hands if it maintains the innovation that led to its recognition at last weekend's Best in Business Awards.

Boyne Smelters Limited won the Innovation Award at the awards, and general manager Joe Rea picked up the Business Leader Award.

Mr Rea was quick to heap praise on his team when asked about his individual award.

"Any award that I get is really the smelters' at the end of the day. It's a certainly a privilege to lead and a privilege to work here," he said.

"It's very humbling that out of 27 people nominated for that award to be selected is truly an honour.

"The people at BSL make it easy for me to do what I'm doing."

LEADING THE WAY: Boyne Smelters Limited general manager Joe Rea won the Business Leader Award, with BSL taking out the Innovation Award. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

The long-standing GM said the Innovation Award gave him the greatest sense of pride.

"The great thing about the Innovation Award is we've been faced with extraordinary high electricity prices so one of the things we've been able to do is work out how to use less electricity to make aluminium," Mr Rea said.

"What we've been able to do is modify the reduction line cells in lines one and two, which is really 1970s technology, and we're now getting that to run at 90 per cent of the current technology.

"It's like getting a 1978 Holden and modifying it or making it run like a 2016 Holden, so it's just phenomenal.

"It's a proudly Australian thing to do when our backs are against the wall, to come out swinging and create something that determines our own destiny.

"We're extremely proud that for nearly 40 years we've been adding value to Australian natural resources to strengthen the future of manufacturing for young Australians.

"For us to find ways to continue to do that is fantastic."