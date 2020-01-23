‘Very honoured’: Coach wins regional service award

GYMNASTICS: For almost 43 years, Anna Turetschek has been the driving force behind Gladstone Gymnastics Club.

At the Gymnastics Queensland Annual Awards Dinner on January 11, Turetschek was recognised for her years of service with the Trevor Dowdell Regional Service to Sport Award.

It was the first year the award was handed out and Turetschek was surprised but humbled with the win.

“It was a brand new award and everyone was guessing who would be recognised because there’s quite a few people from other regions who have done a lot,” Turetschek said.

“I was very honoured that I was the one that got the very first award.”

Turetschek said the award was an acknowledgment of all the work she has done to build up the club and the sport of gymnastics.

She has coached, judged, presented at courses and more.

Club business manager Amy Dew nominated Turetschek for the award.

In the nomination Dew said it was hard to fit 42 years of achievement in the 250-word limit as it wouldn’t do Turetschek justice.

“Our beloved Anna has played such an important role in gymnastics for Gladstone, the CQ region and the state level, but let’s not forget the hundreds of lives she has impacted,” she said.

In addition, the club also won the Club Promotion and Engagement Award.

Turetschek said the club had won the award in the past and community was very important.

“We participate at things and hold open days,” Turetschek said.

“If you’re part of the community you reap benefits and the community supports you.”