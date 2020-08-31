‘Very helpful’: Regional little athletics gets $5K boost

Little Athletics Queensland Central North Regional Championships held in Agnes Water/1770 in September received $5000 in funding.

FIVE thousand dollars of Ignite Event funding from the Gladstone Regional Council has been described by Agnes Water/1770 Little Athletics’ Sophie Peters as ‘awesome’.

The experienced centre manager said the funding would be used for their upcoming Regional Athletics Carnival, held at the Sport and Rec Grounds on September 12 and 13.

The RAC will welcome local athletes aged under seven to under 17 who will compete against athletes from other regional centres such as Bargara, Gracemere, North Rockhampton, Gin Gin, Moura and Biloela.

Funding will be used for line marking, manicuring of the grounds and to cover admin costs among other uses.

Ms Peters said going from previous years, with the cut off for 2020 event nominations falling this morning, the event should host upwards of 200 people including spectators.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting local organisations and small businesses hard financially over the past few months, Ms Peters said the funding meant a lot.

“It’s been really, really helpful,” she said.

“We have had our season totally changed, turned upside down because of COVID.

“We usually start in March and we haven’t been able to start until the end of June so that has actually taken out nine of our meets, so in that time we would have been fundraising and asking local businesses to sponsor the event.

“This grant has been awesome so that we are able to get our competition weekend ready.”

Ms Peters said other local organisations should jump at any opportunity to apply for event funding if it is made available again.

“It has just taken so much pressure off of our club and has relieved our volunteers, we are running all on volunteers,” she said.

“To receive funding is the best way to go in organising an event.”