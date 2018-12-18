'Very happy': Students receive their OP scores

Gladstone student Kailee Butcher recieved an OP3 after completing her high school studies in Rockhampton.

STUDENTS across the Gladstone region woke up on Saturday morning to find out their Overall Position scores.

Prospective dentist Rosella Goh managed to get the top result, an OP of 1. "I am definitely surprised and happy with my result,” Ms Goh said.

Her parents were also impressed with her achievements. "I think they were proud and pretty stoked too,” Ms Goh said.

Gladstone student Kailee Butcher said she was excited to receive her OP 3 rank.

"I was very happy with my result,” Ms Butcher said.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar graduate hopes to study a dual degree in engineering and computer science at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

"It's something I've always been interested in,” Ms Butcher said.

"I think it's important that women are represented especially in STEM fields.'

Meanwhile, six Year 12 students from Rosedale State School achieved OP scores ranging from 2-8.

"Congratulations to our 2018 Year 12 students,” said the school's Facebook page.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher shared his congratulations on Facebook, and wished students well on their further endeavours in tertiary education.

"Some of you might just be Gladstone's new entrepreneurs and business owners!” Mr Butcher said.

Statewide, more than 48,000 Year 12 graduates received their OP score with their Queensland Certificate of Education.

Education minister Grace Grace said the future was bright for the current graduating class.

"Results show the class of 2018 worked to a consistently high standard, with 94 per cent of graduates achieving a QCE,” Ms Grace said.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to the teachers who have played a very important role in helping students reach their potential.”

She also reminds students who aren't happy with results that there are alternative pathways and options.

"There's no need to be disheartened,” Ms Grace said. "Students can upgrade their results or explore other ways to gain entry to university and training courses.”

Last year, four schools in the Gladstone region had more than 10 students graduate with an OP between 1-5.

Toolooa State High School topped the list, with 38 per cent of OP-eligible students graduating with a score above 5, and Gladstone State High School with 26 per cent.

Chanel College topped the private school sector with 24 per cent of students graduating with an OP score above 5.