‘Very good help’: Progress Association receives $5K boost

ONE of the region’s most exhilarating adventure races will be returning in 2020, thanks in part to Gladstone Regional Council funding.

As part of the GRC’s first round rollout of Ignite event funding which totalled $49000, Benaraby Progress Association’s grant totalled $5000.

There were plenty of reasons to jump for joy at the inaugural Lake Awoonga Adventure Race held on October 26, 2019. The event has been hailed as a success by organisers.

BPA’s secretary said the funding would be used for the upcoming Lake Awoonga Adventure

Race on October 17 and 18, which she hopes will be a sellout for 2020.

“Which is approximately 200 competitors and another 200 in the novice section,” Melanie Achilles said.

“Having said that though, with the way situation of the world at the moment, we would be happy to beat least year’s attendance.”

Action photos from the 2019 Lake Awoonga Adventure Race.

With the first race starting around 5.30am and others incrementally after that, Ms Achilles said there was a race time to suit the early bird and the late riser.

“For the competitors we have a bike ride, some of it will be on trails then on dirt, that will go around the back areas of the Lake Awoonga area,” she said.

“Then they will kayak across the beautiful lake and they’ll come back and get their bikes and do a bike leg followed by a running leg through the parklands of Lake Awoonga.”

Ms Achilles said the competitive category was normally raced by individuals, but if teams wanted to participate against each other in the section that was acceptable.

“If you’d like to get some work mates together and try and beat each other, getting teams going in that sense, you are more than welcome to,” she said.

The fun really starts in the novice section of the day, with children as young as 10 allowed to participate under the care and supervision of an adult.

“Whereas the competitive section is either a kayak or swim, the novice section is a bike ride, a run and then a kayak on a shorter course,” Ms Achilles said.

She said the funding will mean a lot to the BPA due to unforeseen closures of their activities due to COVID-19, such as the garage sale, Mother's Day afternoon tea or dances.

“This event will bring up some much needed income and with that income we can then support, in turn, other small local community groups,” Ms Achilles said.