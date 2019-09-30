‘Very good chance’: Rain relief expected for region

FORECAST: Rain is expected to fall around Gladstone this week.

THAT mysterious moisture from the sky will return for a fleeting visit tomorrow with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting some rain relief for our region.

Tomorrow afternoon appears to be our best bet for rain of any significance according to meteorologist Annabelle Ford.

She said a surface trough combining with an upper trough over the Gladstone and Capricornia area is pulling the strings of our rain hopes.

"That's going to produce a good number of showers and storms throughout the area," Ms Ford said.

"There's a very good chance Gladstone will see some showers and storms.

"We're currently forecasting about 5-15mm for Gladstone although you could possibly get more with a thunderstorm.

"There is some potential for some severe thunderstorms as well with some heavy rain but those heavy storms are likely to be isolated.

"We could start seeing showers from the late morning and then thunderstorms get more likely during the afternoon and evening."

Ms Ford said the rainfall could stick around tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning before clearing to the type of conditions we've become more accustom to.

"On Wednesday the upper trough does start to move away but there could be showers continuing," she said.

"There is another chance of storms in the afternoon before that trough moves away on Wednesday evening."

Sunny conditions are forecast to return by Thursday until at least the weekend with temperatures ranging from 15C to 27C.