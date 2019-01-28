'Very exciting': Plans brewing for new Toolooa St business

OPENING SOON: The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee founder Paula Anderson at the Dubbo store. Plans are in place to open in Toolooa St.

OPENING SOON: The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee founder Paula Anderson at the Dubbo store. Plans are in place to open in Toolooa St. Contributed

A DRIVE-through coffee franchise with a regional focus is brewing plans to open in Gladstone.

After opening two shops in Rockhampton, The Fast Lane Drive-Thru wants to open its next on Toolooa St.

Franchisor and founder Paula Anderson said late last year they shifted their focus to regional Queensland to grow their coffee and takeaway food business.

The company started in Dubbo, New South Wales in 2009 when Ms Anderson and her husband were looking for a niche business that could be turned into a franchise.

Now they have franchises in Dubbo, Wagga, Maryborough and Rockhampton.

"We've always been regionally based because we like that sense of community, you get to know the customers,” Ms Anderson said.

"We are from the country so that's where we're most comfortable.”

The company has applied for a material change of use with the Gladstone Regional Council for approval to open the shop at 23 Toolooa St, formerly a car yard.

Ms Anderson said they needed a site which would fit a drive-through and had enough traffic for potential customers.

She hopes to open the shop within three months, pending council approval.

"This store is number eight and that's my lucky number,” she said.

"I can see my vision actually happening and it's very exciting.

"At the end of last year we decided to focus on that area of Queensland and now we're in negotiations for a site in Hervey Bay and we've lodged the application for Gladstone.

Ms Anderson said once the shop was built they would employ locals.

They plan to open it as a company-owned store, but Ms Anderson said she would welcome any interested franchisees.

Tegan Annett