'Very excited': Talks with massive resort developers

WHAT'S NEXT? The crossing at the end of Clarks Drive to Hummock Hill Island.

TODAY the council will dust the cobwebs off a superseded planning act that was made when Hanson was in the music charts and Leonardo DiCaprio made us shed a tear in Titanic.

The proposed $950 million Hummock Hill Island Resort, tipped to boost tourism and jobs, will be assessed by the Gladstone Regional Council under the superseded 1997 Miriam Vale Planning Act.

It's because the development application for the resort, about 20 years in the making, was written under the old planing scheme and integrated planning act.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it could be a lengthy process, and he was hopeful the developers would consider re-lodging their application under the new act.

"I'm very excited about the resort, the tennis court, the golf course and the jobs,” Cr Burnett said.

"But there's some serious infrastructure involved in this too including water, sewerage, bridges and roads.

"They're talking about potentially building a whole new community, isolated from the north and the south.”

Today the council's planning department will meet with Pacificus Tourism Project, the developers behind the proposed $950 million resort.

From there, they will make a report and recommendations to be presented to the council and voted on.

Cr Burnett said it was rare a project would be assessed under old planning acts.

"Times have changed from council and community point of view since those two acts were used,” he said.

"The new scheme was formed from community feedback ... And that has been supported by the State Government and the community.

”That's the best scheme to be assessed under.”

The resort received State Government approval for its Environmental Impact Statement this month, with 27 new recommendations.