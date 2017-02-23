32°
News

'Very excited': Talks with massive resort developers

Tegan Annett
| 23rd Feb 2017 5:33 PM
WHAT'S NEXT? The crossing at the end of Clarks Drive to Hummock Hill Island.
WHAT'S NEXT? The crossing at the end of Clarks Drive to Hummock Hill Island. Mike Richards GLA320217ISLAND

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY the council will dust the cobwebs off a superseded planning act that was made when Hanson was in the music charts and Leonardo DiCaprio made us shed a tear in Titanic.

The proposed $950 million Hummock Hill Island Resort, tipped to boost tourism and jobs, will be assessed by the Gladstone Regional Council under the superseded 1997 Miriam Vale Planning Act.

It's because the development application for the resort, about 20 years in the making, was written under the old planing scheme and integrated planning act.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it could be a lengthy process, and he was hopeful the developers would consider re-lodging their application under the new act.

"I'm very excited about the resort, the tennis court, the golf course and the jobs,” Cr Burnett said.

"But there's some serious infrastructure involved in this too including water, sewerage, bridges and roads.

"They're talking about potentially building a whole new community, isolated from the north and the south.”

Today the council's planning department will meet with Pacificus Tourism Project, the developers behind the proposed $950 million resort.

From there, they will make a report and recommendations to be presented to the council and voted on.

Cr Burnett said it was rare a project would be assessed under old planning acts.

"Times have changed from council and community point of view since those two acts were used,” he said.

"The new scheme was formed from community feedback ... And that has been supported by the State Government and the community.

”That's the best scheme to be assessed under.”

The resort received State Government approval for its Environmental Impact Statement this month, with 27 new recommendations.

Gladstone Observer

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

PHOTOS: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store closes

PHOTOS: 'Running at a loss': Popular Gladstone store closes

A MASSIVE queue of bargain hunters is pouring out the front door of a Gladstone store as the "downturn" forces it to shut.

Pacific Jewel tourists choose Gladstone as wedding destination

Newlyweds Matthew and Christine Moore tie the knot aboard P&O Pacific Jewel Cruise Ship in Gladstone.

COUPLE tie the knot while docked at Gladstone on luxury ship.

'Chemical spill': Police shut down busy Gladstone road

SUSPECTED LEAK: Firefighters rush to a suspected chemical spill in Red Rover Road.

FIREFIGHTERS rush to suspected “chemical spill or leak” in Gladstone

Housing stress: Man forced to sleep under vacant home

An Anglicare CQ housing manager says many people who have remained in Gladstone are experiencing financial stress.

MAN forced to sleep underneath vacant Gladstone house

Local Partners

'Paint the Port': Artists of all ages invited to competition

Gladstone Ports Corporation to run art competition for all ages.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

'Naked steaming eyes': you will be screaming for more

ROCKING ON: The Screaming Jets will have the Gladstone crowd screaming for more when they perform on Saturday at Harvey Road Tavern from 8pm.

'Naked steaming eyes': global band arrives on Saturday

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

Bride and Prejudice: Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Woman to help Gladstone families connect with dead loved ones

SPIRITS: Medium Charmaine Wilson will be in Gladstone in May to perform readings and stage show.

SPIRITS hang around Kmart as much as cemeteries.

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

The one you&#39;ve been waiting for!

4 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Houses in this secluded location are rarely available. This is the one you have been waiting for! Set high on the ridge in an enclave of stunning homes this...

AFFORDABLE HOME COMPLETE WITH DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

SOLID HIGHSET HOME ON 1029m2* BLOCK!

18 Marshall Avenue, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

IDEAL FIRST HOME

5 Fairbairn Place, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located in Clinton in the popular Fairbairn Place, this lowest brick home provides an ideal opportunity for the first home buyer keen to get into the marketplace...

Owner Transferring Lucky You!!

25 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $265,000

TBA SOON

A GREAT FIND!!!

8/15 Roberts Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $85,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for 8/15 Roberts Street South Gladstone where YOU will be able to enjoy a carefree lifestyle...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

TBA SOON

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $230,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!