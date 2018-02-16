'Very excited': Fishing show host looking forward to HookUp

BIG CATCH: Fishing Australia host Rob Paxevanos pictured with a coral trout and 1770 charter fishing operator Damien Robeck during their filming for an episode on 1770.

AUSTRALIAN fishing guru Rob Paxevanos can't wait to visit our region when he headlines the Boyne Tannum HookUp in May.

Known as the host of long-running television show Fishing Australia, Rob will also film an episode of the show while he's in town.

He's likely to bring an entourage with him too, as all four of his daughters are keen anglers and one of them has already released a fishing book especially designed for kids.

Known as Australia's family-friendly fishing competition, the HookUp will be held on May 4-6 this year.

"I've been wanting to come for near on a decade and I'm very excited to be coming and very excited to be bringing some members of my family as well," Rob said.

"They all enjoy fishing and (nine-year-old) Hailey is coming with me. She's the star of the Kids Fishing book which is on its third print run - it's been a huge surprise for us because no one in Australia and possibly further afield had ever written a book for kids by kids. So she'll come along and help on that front.

"I want to take her for barramundi - she's never caught a big one and the barramundi fishing in Gladstone is exceptional.

"I get to film a lot around Australia and see some amazing fishing, but I'm particularly looking forward to seeing my daughters catch some of the fish and that bodes well with the family angle of the competition."

BOOK WORM: Fishing guru Rob Paxevanos and Sunshine Coast division 2 councillor Tim Dwyer wet their lines while Rob's daughter, Hailey, reads some tips from Kids Fishing, the book she and her dad have written. Janine Hill

Surprisingly, Rob hasn't fished in Gladstone before but has wet a line an hour or two north and south of the region in the past, including 1770.

"I've been wanting to film in the Gladstone Region for some time and there's just some really good (fishing) options here," he said.

"I'm hoping to film either the week before or the week after (HookUp), it just depends on the schedule.

"We want to go for barramundi in the estuaries and if the ocean is good we'll go out for the big mackerel.

"We're hoping to venture up the hills a little bit too and see some of the sights, sounds and tourism, so we really want to show off what Gladstone has to offer besides fantastic fishing.

"We'll squeeze as much as we can in during the week of filming. As we get closer we'll plan a bit more.

"A Fishing Australia episode is premiered in very good time slots and it's repeated a lot so we spend a bit of time planning making sure we get the best we possibly can."

Rob will conduct MC duties at the HookUp, as well as participating in other activities throughout the weekend.

Despite a busy schedule, Rob will make sure he wets a line during the event.

"I'll definitely go out on one or two of the days," he said.

"I have many good contacts in the industry who fish there and I never say guarantee because I don't like to jinx the fish gods, but I'm very confident we're going to have a good time fishing.

"One of the keys to a good shoot and also a good place to visit is having that variety, so if it does happen to be windy we've got options in the rivers or lakes.

"It's pretty good when you've got that, and you guys are probably used to it, but there's a whole country that's going to feast their eyes on what you've got on offer and our aim is to help showcase that."