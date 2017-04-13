29°
'Very embarrassed': Man with midnight munchies raids pub fridge

Sarah Barnham
| 13th Apr 2017 10:53 AM
A MAN with an uncontrollable hunger after a day of heavy drinking decided to help himself to a Gladstone pub's food fridge for a quick feed.
A MAN with an uncontrollable hunger after a day of heavy drinking decided to help himself to a Gladstone pub's food fridge for a quick feed.

A CASE of midnight munchies has landed a Gladstone man in a bit of a pickle.

The Gladstone Magistrate Court heard that Craig Anthony Sargent had an uncontrollable hunger after a day of heavy drinking and decided to help himself to a Gladstone pub's food prep fridge for a quick feed.

Sargent pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing at the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Sargent had been staying at the Young Australian Hotel at the time of offending on March 21, police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said.

Mr Selvadurai said at about 12.50am Sargent made his way to the hotel's kitchen, where food for the dining area was prepared, and stole two rib-eye steaks from the fridge.

He said the defendant had been drinking all day and was hungry.

The court heard he decided to take the steaks with the idea of cooking them back in his hotel room.

Sargent stored the steaks in his own bar fridge and fell asleep, Mr Selvadurai said.

The court heard Sargent had no criminal history.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke said the defendant was obviously feeling "very ashamed and embarrassed”.

"Obviously this is not how you want to be seen by the public,” he said.

Sargent was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond with no conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer
