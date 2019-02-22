'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Runway 7 Boutique owner Lynda Ninness with some new dresses. Ms Ninness said false rumours about stores closing down could be detrimental to business.

RUNWAY 7 Boutique owner Lynda Ninness is dispelling rumours the store will close and is calling on the community to do more for local businesses.

Ms Ninness said a customer approached her on Monday claiming they heard the business was shutting down.

"I know another store in town had rumours they were closing too,” Ms Ninness said.

"It's very disappointing because at the end of the day we're trying to bring a service to locals and it's a really, really tough market at the moment.”

She said closure rumours were harmful for business.

"People say 'oh well, they're closing so we're not going to bother having a look there,” Ms Ninness said.

"Don't always listen to rumours, contact the business directly and check out what's going on on their social media because we've all got that now, it's the necessary evil of business these days.”

Ms Ninness said keeping up in the current business climate meant adding new and innovative methods to make the process of shopping locally even easier.

"We're trying to bring what customers want into Gladstone,” she said.

"A few of us have offered a click and collect service and I do a click and fit service where they can race in during their lunch break and have a look and try it on.

"We have kids corners for mums with kids, I've got room in here to bring the pram in.

"Those sorts of things are the obstacles of why they might not come in but we try to find another way.”

She said shopping online was convenient but did not give back to the community.

"We're the locals who support the sports clubs, the fundraisers,” Ms Ninness said.

"When everyone can get online they sort of forget about the little brick and mortar stores we've got here in Gladstone.

"Everybody is working so there's the convenience of being able to sit at home at night with your feet up on the lounge doing a bit of internet shopping, which is why a lot of us have our own websites now.”