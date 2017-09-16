'Very badly' Future Adani worker could jeopardise new job at mine

DONNING a full suit in court, a Gladstone man told a courtroom his recently acquired job at the Adani Carmichael coal mine could be in the jeopardy.

Sean Roger Miller was in court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor sergeant Grant Klassen said on August 22 at 7.03pm Miller was intercepted by police on the Dawson Hwy.

Miller told police he had got behind the wheel of his Holden sedan after drinking 12 glasses of wine between 3.45 pm - 7pm.

He returned of .102%.

Miller appeared unrepresented in court and told the magistrate he had recently been hired by Adani to operate machinery at the mine site.

He said he was about to complete a Standard 11 induction into coal mining, and not having his licence would "greatly” impact on his ability to complete it.

Miller told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that a family member had recently passed away, which also saw his ex-partner leave the country.

He said while it was no excuse, both of those events had left him feeling "very badly” about life.

"I don't have an excuse, and I am very disappointed with myself,” he said.

"I just wish that I had made other arrangements on the night ... It is very out-of-character for me.”

Ms Ho agreed and noted the man had next-to-nothing in his criminal history.

She also thanks the man for dressing respectfully in the courtroom.

Miller lost his licence for three months, and was dealt a $650 fine.

A conviction was recorded.