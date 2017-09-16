26°
News

'Very badly' Future Adani worker could jeopardise new job at mine

FILE PHOTO: Machine operator at a mine.
FILE PHOTO: Machine operator at a mine. Daily Mercury Archives
Sarah Barnham
by

DONNING a full suit in court, a Gladstone man told a courtroom his recently acquired job at the Adani Carmichael coal mine could be in the jeopardy.

Sean Roger Miller was in court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor sergeant Grant Klassen said on August 22 at 7.03pm Miller was intercepted by police on the Dawson Hwy.

Miller told police he had got behind the wheel of his Holden sedan after drinking 12 glasses of wine between 3.45 pm - 7pm.

He returned of .102%.

Miller appeared unrepresented in court and told the magistrate he had recently been hired by Adani to operate machinery at the mine site.

He said he was about to complete a Standard 11 induction into coal mining, and not having his licence would "greatly” impact on his ability to complete it.

Miller told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that a family member had recently passed away, which also saw his ex-partner leave the country.

He said while it was no excuse, both of those events had left him feeling "very badly” about life.

"I don't have an excuse, and I am very disappointed with myself,” he said.

"I just wish that I had made other arrangements on the night ... It is very out-of-character for me.”

Ms Ho agreed and noted the man had next-to-nothing in his criminal history.

She also thanks the man for dressing respectfully in the courtroom.

Miller lost his licence for three months, and was dealt a $650 fine.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer
Beachside towns' plea grows louder for public pool

Beachside towns' plea grows louder for public pool

Cost is the major factor on a pool for Boyne Island/Tannum Sands but council says they are trying to make it happen

Why Gladstone needs the modern, $42million emergency department

PROUD: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Muku Ganesh.

Health professional relieved to see work start.

'Out of control': O'Dowd taking stand on energy

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

O'Dowd releases Energy Action Plan.

Start preparing in 2019 for Gladstone Power Station future

Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Preparations needed to either replace, extend or close power station

Local Partners