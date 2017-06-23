'Very apologetic': Mum forced from private to public hospital

Courtney Marshall was moved from the Mater Gladstone Hospital to the public hospital on Monday night after her daughter Elle was born.

THE same day Courtney Marshall's second baby was born, she was relocated from Gladstone's private hospital to the public hospital.

Mrs Marshall was one of the first women impacted by Mater Gladstone Hospital's decision to suspend its maternity services this week.

Read more: Gladstone's private hospital suspends birthing services

Due to a lack of nurses and midwives at the Mater mums expecting to give birth at the private hospital will instead have to go to Gladstone Hospital.

Mrs Marshall's second daughter Elle Marshall was born on Monday morning at 1.45am by an emergency caesarean.

By 8pm Monday night Mrs Marshall and her new daughter were moved to the Gladstone Hospital.

Happy with the service at the public hospital, the Gladstone mum wasn't upset by the situation.

The mum of two sympathised with the private hospital staff.

"Through the day (the staff) were worried about who was going to cover that night shift (on Monday)," she said.

"All the midwives there were amazing though, I can't fault them.

"It seems like it's just an unfortunate alignment of events that meant they didn't have enough back ups.

"The staff there were very apologetic...-It's not something that they would ever want to do."

The former Boyne Smelter Limited worker said she would have been more worried by changing hospitals if she was giving birth for the first time.

The maternity services will be suspended until June 26, the hospital told The Observer.

"I can definitely understand that some people will be worried, if I was a first time mum I would be stressed because you do have that plan, you meet your midwives, you tour the hospital."

"At the end of the day, Elle's healthy and I'm healthy.

"All we need is the support of the midwives, whether it's here or there, as long as we have that support it's ok."

Elle is Courtney and Trent Marshall's second daughter, a little sister to two-year-old Phoebe.

She arrived two weeks earlier than planned, taking her parents by surprise.

Mrs Marshall it was a "mad dash" to get to the hospital.

"I hadn't even packed my bag," she said.

Because of Elle's surprise arrival Mr and Mrs Marshall are yet to pick their new baby's middle name.

Elle was born weighing 3230 grams and 48 centimetres long.