DEJA VU: Gladstone Suns show pure joy after their win against Glenmore Bulls, again.
AFL

Verrall bags goals in Suns' second win of season

NICK KOSSATCH
by
30th Jun 2019 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM
AUSSIE RULES: They're off the bottom of the AFL Capricornia ladder.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns have beaten Glenmore Bulls for the second time this season to rise to fifth while consigning Bulls to bottom.

Suns won 9.9 (63) to the Bulls' 6.10 (46) at Clinton Oval.

It was the perfect send-off for Suns club president and player Joe Walsh, who also played in the reserves.

Lee Verrall was best afield for Suns with four goals and a truckload of marks for Gladstone while Emrys Thomas Bennett Walker showed plenty of dash and dare with his pace.

Gladstone Suns playing coach Ricky McClure was ecstatic with what was a hard-fought win while the club kept its eye on the future.

Ricky McClure is excited about the future of the club.
Ricky McClure is excited about the future of the club. Matt Taylor GLA240419COACH

"It was real good win and a lot different to our last one," McClure said. "We were missing seven of our senior players and 10 people had to double up including myself.

"We had to dig real deep and focused on manning up tight and not letting them get any easy outs."

It was the Suns first win at Clinton for over two years and made sweeter with the reserve grade's first points for the year.

McClure said some youngsters impressed in their debut games.

"We had two under 17s make their senior debuts and they were Lachlan Hope and Lachlan Elliott," he said.

"Both done really well and along with Tyson Allen, that gave us three juniors playing." Competition resumes on July 20.

