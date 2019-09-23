Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Veronicas deny being removed from plane over bag row

23rd Sep 2019 7:34 AM

POP duo The Veronicas have disputed the account of their removal from a Sydney plane over an "incredibly intimidating and confusing" cabin baggage dispute, and are taking legal action.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso were asked to leave Qantas QF516, which was bound for Brisbane, on Sunday morning amid an argument with cabin crew.

Qantas says two passengers refused to follow the cabin crew's instructions and were "offloaded" before the plane took off.

The Australian Federal Police told AAP officers came on board amid an argument between the two passengers and staff before the women agreed to disembark, with no further issues.

But The Veronicas have hit back at reporting of the cabin baggage incident, which they said was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

"The details reported are false and in conflict with video recorded during the event and witness accounts from the flight," they said on Instagram.

"The incident was escalated without explanation why from the cabin staff. We co-operated with all requests from authorities and exited the aircraft."

The Veronicas, who caught a later flight to Brisbane, added they were pursuing legal action over the incident and media reports of it.

Police say they're still looking into the incident.

More Stories

airlines the veronicas

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be jailed

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be...

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:19 AM