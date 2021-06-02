Veronicas’ furious letter: ‘Shame on you’

Musical duo The Veronicas have launched yet another scathing attack on Celebrity Apprentice, this time in the form of an open letter addressed to the reality show and accusing it of "gut wrenching, soul destroying" treatment.

In the letter, posted to their social accounts and tagged to Celebrity Apprentice, the sisters directly address "the crew and production involved in the show that knows the truth".

The Veronicas - aka twins Lisa and Jess Origliasso, 36 - are competing in the reality series for a deeply personal reason. They're both playing to win cash for charity The Brain Foundation, because their mother Colleen has a rare neurological condition called progressive supranuclear palsy.

The Veronicas are competing on the show for their mum, Colleen.

The sisters have taken a career hiatus in recent years to care for their mother, who is now in palliative care. They claim that they were lured onto Celebrity Apprentice "under the guise of charity and heart" but have found themselves portrayed as "strong arming other team members and outwardly using our mother's condition for sympathy and manipulative tactics," calling the treatment "disgusting".

The sisters write that the show has "used us at the most fragile time in our lives … things don't get better from here for us. So you win. I hope it was worth it."

Their letter, in full:

The Veronicas’ open letter to Celebrity Apprentice.

The sisters issued several more tweets slamming Celebrity Apprentice after last night's episode aired:

The fact they have edited this to seem like emotional manipulation and blackmailing people for sympathy is awful. Being gaslit on an edit over something so close to our hearts is truly beyond comprehension. We are grateful there was money made for all the charities involved. — THE VERONICAS (@TheVeronicas) June 1, 2021

.@CelebApprentice the fact you edited out all the facts, so we become entitled brats - expecting favours and using our mums condition for benefit is truly the lowest you could have gone.

I hope you pay your editors well for the souls they sell. — THE VERONICAS (@TheVeronicas) June 1, 2021

The siblings have been waging a public war of words with Celebrity Apprentice since this season began six episodes ago, previously accusing the show of giving contestants "scripted drama" and selectively editing to make them look bad.

They've frequently been shown fighting and bickering with each other on-screen - something they insist they didn't have a problem with, if other, less hostile moments had also been included in the edit.

"Everyone knows us fighting is part of our brand - that doesn't bother us. What does is bringing us on-board under the pretence of heart - then editing out why were there in the first place/our love for our team - leaving us only with drama. Our charity deserved so much more," they tweeted last week.

Tense times in another Celebrity Apprentice boardroom meeting.

And the sisters also took aim at Celebrity Apprentice's British billionaire 'boss', Lord Alan Sugar, in an explosive interview live on radio last week.

Speaking on air with Fifi, Fev & Nick last Friday, they claimed Lord Sugar had showed a "lack of respect as a general human being" during filming.

"As far as the show goes, we're all there, we're all giving our time, doing our best, these are our jobs. Having some decency and respect for people in that position - enough to maybe learn their names - is the bare minimum. But bare minimum of respect doesn't seem to exist when you're that big of a billionaire," Lisa said.

"We were raised with manners. I know he's a hustler, he came from nothing, you just expect more grace than we experienced."

News.com.au has contacted Nine this morning for comment.

Originally published as Veronicas' furious letter: 'Shame on you'