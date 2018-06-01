Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents want the missing link of the walkway between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy fixed.
Residents want the missing link of the walkway between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy fixed. STSurfImages.com
Council News

Verdict on Agnes pathway extension due in council budget

Tegan Annett
by
1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM

COMPLETING a pathway connection between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy will depend on Gladstone Regional Council's budgeting decisions for the next 12 months.

Frustrated by the footpath from Agnes Water that ends about a kilometre before the Seventeen Seventy marina, residents have pleaded with the council to complete the missing link.

Some argue it would benefit the region's tourism.

Agnes Water man James Lees has arranged a rally this Sunday at 10.30am at the Seventeen Seventy SES grounds to encourage the council to move forward with construction of the footpath.

A Gladstone Regional Council representative said extending the footpath from the SES grounds to the Seventeen Seventy marina was scheduled to be completed during the 2018-19 financial year.

But they added it was subject to the council's adoption of the annual budget in July.

The council funded the design of the footpath to the Seventeen Seventy marina in 2016.

During that same year the council spent $140,000 to extend the footpath along Captain Cook Dr by 120m to the Discovery Dr intersection at Points North.

The 2016-17 budget also included a pedestrian link between the construction of a 235m footpath for $200,000 linking the township's community centre Springs Rd.

It also built a footpath linking the Discovery Christian College to Round Hill Rd.

Related Items

agnes water budget gladstone regional council seventeen seventy
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Lockdown at Gladstone SHS was due to suspicious note

    UPDATE: Lockdown at Gladstone SHS was due to suspicious note

    News The incident followed the evacuation of Toolooa State High School on Tuesday.

    Santos' $400m gas well project with 300 jobs going ahead

    Santos' $400m gas well project with 300 jobs going ahead

    Business Santos GLNG announces investment decision for gas project.

    Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

    Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

    Breaking An extensive search is under way for Thomas Paynter, 63.

    Gladstone gets five finalists in state training awards

    Gladstone gets five finalists in state training awards

    News 'There's been a definite increase in finalists from Gladstone.'

    Local Partners