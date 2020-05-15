Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
News

Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

Aisling Brennan
15th May 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman who was accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has been found not guilty by the court.

The teacher had been stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a woman who had entered the school grounds.

The teacher, who cannot be identified, suffered injuries to their arm.

Police later arrested the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and charged her with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, after a special verdict in the Lismore District Court last week, Judge Jeff McLennan found the woman was not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Judge McLennan ordered she be transported and detained under the Mental Health Act.

byron bay school lismore district court northern rivers crime stabbing case
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Juice product recalled

      Juice product recalled
      • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

      Top Stories

        WINNER: Gladstone’s cutest puppy revealed

        premium_icon WINNER: Gladstone’s cutest puppy revealed

        News He may look like a character from Lilo and Stitch, but this loveable puppy is not as naughty as his Disney doppelganger.

        Man charged after Tannum Sands car crash

        premium_icon Man charged after Tannum Sands car crash

        News Man allegedly hit a parked car yesterday afternoon.

        Port trade positive through pandemic

        premium_icon Port trade positive through pandemic

        Business There has been little impact to shipping at GPC ports

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 15.