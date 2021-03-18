Menu
A verdict has been handed down in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man before dumping his plastic-wrapped body on a busy highway.
Verdict in body wrapped in plastic case

by Lane Sainty
18th Mar 2021 3:35 PM

A man has been found guilty of murdering Wachira "Mario" Phetmang after arguing in court that his housemate did it and he just dumped the body.

Alex Dion, 40, faced trial in the NSW Supreme Court after Mr Phetmang's bloodied body, wrapped in plastic, was discovered along Homebush Bay Drive in June 2018.

A truck driver stumbled upon the body as he set out cones after a breakdown along the busy Sydney road near Olympic Park.

A post mortem examination uncovered splintering of bones in Mr Phetmang's head, which had been inflicted with up to 27 blunt-force blows and bore wounds stretching up to 17cm long.

Mr Dion was charged with murdering the 33-year-old drug dealer and was extradited to Sydney in April 2019.

The Crown alleged Mr Dion attacked Mr Phetmang after they met to do a drug deal at a 7-Eleven in Hurstville on May 25.

Mr Dion's case was that his housemate killed Mr Phetmang, and he had simply dumped the body.

More to come

