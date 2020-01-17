Menu
Will Hearn will be performing at the Festival of Summer Sounds concert.
VENUE CHANGE: Under 18s concert moved

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:45 PM
THE venue for tomorrow’s Festival of Summer Sounds concert has been moved due to recent rain and more forecast.

The concert was scheduled to be held at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow but has been moved to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said the decision was made with the safety and comfort of concert goers in mind, and to protect the playing surface of Marley Brown Oval following recent rain and the forecast of more to come.

Festival of Summer Sounds features Australian headline act E^ST and international sensation

Mako Road, as well as support acts Will Hearn and Daryl James.

The concert is for 13 to 17-year-olds only and will have food trucks and non-alcoholic bars in

operation, festival merchandise for sale and a chill-out zone offering concert goers a chance to

relax with friends.

The Festival of Summer Sounds concert will run from 5pm-10pm and tickets can be purchased at the door, online at gladstoneentertainment.com or by phoning the GECC box office on (07) 4972 2822.

