Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vehicles in flames, man critical after crash

by Shiloh Payne
26th Jan 2020 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SERIOUS traffic crash near Redcliffe has left two vehicles in flames and a man fighting for his life on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Brighton about 4.18pm following a car and motorbike collision on the Houghton Hwy, just before the bridge.

The car and motorbike were well involved in flames when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition, with serious head injuries. He has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Traffic restrictions were put in place to allow emergency services access to the scene, with

police advising commuters to avoid the area.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential stonefish sting in CQ

        premium_icon Potential stonefish sting in CQ

        News Paramedics were called to a Calliope address this afternoon after reports of a stonefish sting.

        Single-vehicle, truck incident at Boyne Island

        premium_icon Single-vehicle, truck incident at Boyne Island

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle and truck incident at Boyne...

        ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        premium_icon ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        News A SPACIOUS five-bedroom home in South Gladstone has been listed on the market.

        Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        premium_icon Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        News There are positive signs for Gladstone’s GLNG plant according to figures in the...