Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire in Gladstone

7.50AM:

QUEENSLAND Police are investigating a suspicious car fire in South Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police located the 1997 Toyota Camry about 11.40pm burnt out.

He said the fire was suspicious however no suspects were listed.

He said the vehicle was not reported as stolen.

Police are investigating.

7.30AM:

FIRE and Emergency Services were called to a car fire in South Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews arrived on McCann St at 11.50pm to find a vehicle "well alight".

She said fireys had the fire under control in five minutes and left in the hands of Queensland Police Services.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no patients required assessment.

Paramedics remained on standby.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.