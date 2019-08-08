Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK121015cgenericambo
News

Vehicle roll on rural road leaves woman injured

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after the car she was travelling in rolled in Alligator Creek last night.

The female patient, in her 40s, sustained chest and arm injuries according to information provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single vehicle rollover was reported about 8.30pm near the intersection of Eversleigh Road and Gumnut Drive.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No further information was provided

aliigator creek mackay roads rtc sarina roads single vehicle crash vehicle roll
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Council wins court challenge against resort developer

    premium_icon Council wins court challenge against resort developer

    Council News AN APPEAL challenging the Gladstone Regional Council's rejection of a $21.5million resort development has been dismissed after more than two years.

    Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    premium_icon Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    Crime The former A-grade player was in serious legal trouble.

    Sleep Awareness Week a timely reminder for shift workers

    premium_icon Sleep Awareness Week a timely reminder for shift workers

    News Top tips for managing sleep from local professional.