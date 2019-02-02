Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river. Contributed
Breaking

Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
by
2nd Feb 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

ambulance caboolture crash police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    premium_icon 'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    News It' rare for a lawyer to boast of his family's criminal connections but Tony Goodwin is quite proud of his convict ancestry.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News SIMS Metal Collection and Council are helping provide the service.

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained and being monitored by two crews.

    Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    premium_icon Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    News She plans to also release a range of highlighters and lipsticks.