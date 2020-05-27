Vehicle engulfed by flames

Queensland Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a car fire early this morning.

A QFES spokesman said two fire crews attended Byellee Rd, Byellee at 12.30am and 12.50am.

Queensland Ambulance Service, police and Aurizon staff also attended the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 12.39am and fire crews left the scene at 12.50am.

There were no people inside the vehicle and no one required paramedic treatment.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was no current registered owner or complaint.