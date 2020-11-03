Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QAS paramedics have responded to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom.
QAS paramedics have responded to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom.
News

Vehicle crashes on highway at Mount Larcom

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE emergency services have been called to a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom involving a male driver.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom at 12.24pm after reports of a crash.

The spokesman said several emergency services crews were responding to the incident.

“Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Mount Larcom,” he said.

“It appears the incident occurred near train tracks and a toilet block heading south on the highway towards Gladstone.”

Initial reports from the scene said an 80-year-old man had crashed through a fence near a toilet block.

The spokesman said it was understood the man was not seriously injured.

Reports from the scene are that the man has exited the car and is talking to paramedics.

The spokesman said the man would be assessed by paramedics.

It is understood his vehicle is off the highway and has hit a barrier fence and destroyed it.

A tow truck has been called to remove the man’s vehicle.

bruce highway crash gladstone gladstone observer gladstone police mount larcom qas gladstone qfes gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shoppers raise $1.5k for children’s hospice

        Premium Content Shoppers raise $1.5k for children’s hospice

        Community Gladstone residents have raised almost $1500 in a fundraiser for a worthy cause.

        8 painful, bizarre and unexpected Gladstone area 000 calls

        Premium Content 8 painful, bizarre and unexpected Gladstone area 000 calls

        News QAS has recorded significant growth in call-outs in the past three years.

        Halloween hits Benaraby Dragway for wild championship round

        Premium Content Halloween hits Benaraby Dragway for wild championship round

        News “All three rounds of racing were phenomenal, everybody was commenting on the...

        Crews return to Gindoran bushfire for third consecutive day

        Premium Content Crews return to Gindoran bushfire for third consecutive day

        Breaking CREWS will return to patrol a bushfire at Gindoran this morning for a third...