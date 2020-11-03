Vehicle crashes on highway at Mount Larcom

QAS paramedics have responded to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom.

QAS paramedics have responded to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom.

MULTIPLE emergency services have been called to a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom involving a male driver.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom at 12.24pm after reports of a crash.

The spokesman said several emergency services crews were responding to the incident.

“Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Mount Larcom,” he said.

“It appears the incident occurred near train tracks and a toilet block heading south on the highway towards Gladstone.”

Initial reports from the scene said an 80-year-old man had crashed through a fence near a toilet block.

The spokesman said it was understood the man was not seriously injured.

Reports from the scene are that the man has exited the car and is talking to paramedics.

The spokesman said the man would be assessed by paramedics.

It is understood his vehicle is off the highway and has hit a barrier fence and destroyed it.

A tow truck has been called to remove the man’s vehicle.