Saturday afternoon fire contained quickly by fire crews

3.10: The fire at Ambrose has now been contained.

Crews are now mopping up and putting water on trees that were burnt.

Both the northern and southern sides of Gentle Annie Rd are contained.

3pm: TWO structures are being protected by crews as the fire spreads.

The fire is on both sides of Gentle Annie Rd, heading in a south direction.

The fire is contained on the northern side of the road.

Fireys advised two power poles were burnt in the fire.

2.30pm: A FIRE is threatening to jump the Bruce Hwy as it continues to spread quickly.

A car was reportedly the cause of a fire in the middle of a paddock on Gentle Annie Rd and Perhouse Lane, near Ambrose.

The vegetation fire is on both sides of Gentle Annie Rd and crews are working to put it out.

Crews from Mount Larcom and Raglan are on scene and more crews have been requested.

Emergency services have received a number of calls from drivers about the fire.