FIRE: Four crews are currently working to contain a fire in Tannum Sands.

FIRE: Four crews are currently working to contain a fire in Tannum Sands. Bev Lacey

FOUR fire crews are currently working to contain a vegetation fire in Tannum Sands.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1.05pm near Coronation drive and Dahl road.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was semi-contained and crews were working to get it under control.