Vegan activists charged with trespassing, drug offences

FILE PHOTO: Eleven people were arrested yesterday afternoon and overnight over alleged trespassing and drug offences at agricultural properties.

ELEVEN people have been charged following investigations into alleged farm trespassing incidents in late March and early April.

Detectives from Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural), State Crime Command, together with officers from the Sunshine Coast, Darling Downs, Moreton, and Gold Coast arrested 11 people at locations across southeast Queensland yesterday afternoon and overnight.

The alleged trespassers were arrested on 18 charges, including unlawfully entering farming land (trespass) and drug offences.

A 29-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were previously charged with unlawfully entering farming land (trespass) on April 5 and were bailed to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on May 9.

Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker, Drug and Serious Crime Group, State Crime Command, said the charges followed formal complaints from the owners of properties targeted by unauthorised protests.

"The Queensland Police Service respects the right of people to protest in a peaceful manner, however we have a duty to ensure the safety of protesters, farm workers and property owners,' Det Spt Wacker said.

"Unauthorised protests in and around farmlands and industrial areas create significant personal and workplace safety risks.

"We will take enforcement action whenever necessary to ensure the safety of the community and to protect the rights of people to feel safe in their homes and at their place of work."

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.