VB launches piping hot new brew

TOO early to crack open a frothy? That's OK, VB's got you covered.

The beloved brewery has just launched its very own beer-flavoured tea to celebrate this year's Ashes series.

Each tea bag in the Victoria Bitter Tea contains Ceylon black tea leaves and VB Super Pride Hops, creating the perfect beer-flavoured morning drink.

Grab yourself a nice hot cup of VB tea. Picture: Facebook

The limited-edition packets are selling on the VB website for $10 each and are "blended in Australia from local and imported ingredients".

The 24 VB baggies don't contain alcohol, but they do smell and taste just like a schooey of the classic beer.

Victoria Bitter brand director Chris Maxwell told The Herald Sun the VB Tea was launched to help Aussie cricket fans who had to stay up late at night to sit through the Ashes and get up early in the morning.

"We know Aussies love nothing more than watching the cricket with a VB in hand," Mr Maxwell said.

"So, when the boys are in England, they'll be watching into the wee hours of the morning and need a cuppa."

These beer-flavoured tea leaves will get you through the late-night Ashes series.

Mr Maxwell said the VB-inspired tea was blended to perfection using Sri Lankan tea leaves.

"It's a nice mix between hops and tea leaves, and it has a nice aroma," Mr Maxwell said.

"I hope (people like it). People like to try new things, and this is a limited-edition product."

In a hilarious advertisement, published on their Facebook page, VB encouraged their fans to "ditch English breakfast and drink VB Tea".

In the brand's usual anthemic style, the ad features a rhyme, explaining how sometimes "it feels like the ball's cursed (and) you've sure got a thirst".

"An early morning thirst needs a nice hot cuppa," the iconic voice over says.

"And the best hot cuppa is tea … VB Tea."

Get your hands around a cup of VB Tea.

Now Aussie cricket fans can drink VBs through the night and continue the party into the morning with a VB tea.

The launch has a lot of fans excited, with many saying the tea looked "delicious".

"Breakfast just got amazing," one person wrote.

Others said the launch - at the end of Dry July - had come at the right time.

"Looks like I'm going to start drinking tea now," someone wrote.

Many people said it would be a great hair of the dog "for those morning headaches".

Others claimed "VB has gone too far this time".

"This is controversial," one person said.

Another claimed the new tea would taste just like "VB in the microwave".

