FUN STUFF: John Samuels is looking forward to this year's Variety Bash Greg Bray
News

Variety still the spice of John's life

Gregory Bray
by
11th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

AT AN age when most people are slowing down and putting their feet up, John Samuels is tearing around the bush in his old car.

But he won't be alone as he's joining this year's Variety Bash starting from Gladstone on August 22.

"There's about 140 bash cars in this year's tour," John said.

"Of which there will be five local cars entering as well."

At 72, John is still keen to enter the long-distance 'fun' fundraiser.

"I've only missed one Variety Bash since I got talked into the first one in 2010," he said.

"I recall thinking on the second day that this event was a lot more serious than you think.

"There's a lot of people doing it tough in those communities, it's unbelievable how hard things are for some.

"Variety helps so many people, I'd recommend it to anyone."

Variety may be the spice of life but the Variety Bash has given John a new lease on life.

"If my wife is looking for me the first place she looks is under my car," he said.

"I've changed the motor out of the old Holden twice this year.

"Plus I don't mind sleeping on the ground, it's for a good cause."

This year's Variety Bash will start from the front of the GECC.

"For the next 10 days we'll visit country towns and fundraise along the way," John said.

"We'll meet up with the Victorian and Northern Territory Bashers before the finish line in Townsville."

If you're interested in following or donating visit their website or Every Day Hero site.

