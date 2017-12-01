Variety Bash's racy start in Gladstone

READY TO ROAR: The Team 1770 rally car at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

GET ready to rev your engines Gladstone.

The harbour city has been chosen as the starting point for the Variety Bash rally on August 22.

The 10-day rally will finish in Townsville and organisers hope it will raise more than $1.2million for children's charity Variety Queensland. More than 100 cars are set to take part.

"We've got more cars registered already than we did two months out from the event last year,” organiser Craig Marriott said.

"It's still early days but we'd love to have as many locals as possible see the cars off that morning.”

Team 1770 captain Peter Kinder has signed up again after a successful trek across outback Queensland earlier this year.

He was asked to bring the team's car into the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Wednesday evening to help launch the event.

"It was a bit of an ask trying to get it inside,” he said. "We had to push it in through the double doors, we had about two inches clearance.

"But it was worth it because the main thing is we get to support Variety.”

The rally start is set to inject thousands of dollars into Gladstone's economy.