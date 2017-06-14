GALLERY: Vandals target popular Gladstone lookout

Round Hill Lookout has been the target for vandals lately. The site is currently undergoing a makeover.

SOMETHING sinister has been taking place at one of Gladstone's most scenic locations.

Round Hill Lookout provides a unique 360 degree view of the city and surrounding regions.

But lately some people have been destroying what others come to enjoy, with vandalism taking place at the Boles St lookout.

It's prompted calls from a nearby resident, who regularly visits the lookout while walking his dog, to encourage the Gladstone Regional Council to install security cameras at the site to deter would-be vandals.

John Boyd has witnessed plenty of shenanigans take place the night before his morning constitutional at the lookout, ranging from burnt-out bins, missing pieces of fence, missing star pickets, graffiti and skid marks from cars burning rubber.

He acknowledge that the GRC has made plenty of improvements around the town, but was fed up with the Round Hill site being desecrated.

"The council have been doing a great job since Matt Burnett got in and I'd hate to see his good work get undone," Mr Boyd said.

"I would like to see security cameras up on the hill lookout as the vandals continue to destroy any improvements that are made up there.

"It's happened a couple of times, leaving a mess which costs ratepayers.

"The cameras would act as a deterrent."

The site is currently undergoing an upgrade with new safety perimeter fencing, repair and cleaning of concrete paths and kerbs, interpretive signage for tourists, bench seats, picnic tables and waste facilities and resurfacing of the car park and bus stop areas.

A GRC spokesperson said the extent to which the council can implement measures to discourage vandalism, such as CCTV, will depend on how much money is left in the project budget after the completion of the scheduled works.