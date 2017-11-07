Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

GLADSTONE Regional Council last week announced its steps to combat the theft and vandalism happening at Goondoon St.

Councillor Desley O'Grady expressed her concerns regarding the recent vandalism of plant at Goondoon St and warned the council would not tolerate the behaviour.

"This has been occurring sporadically over the last few months, but this week alone 12 plants were stolen and the same number vandalised," Cr O'Grady said.

"Council's Parks and Environment Division have spent a lot of time, effort and funds to provide the new look for the community [and] it is disheartening to know that a small minority of residents are already ruining and stealing plants, before the project is even complete."

Cr O'Grady said Library Square furniture, placed as part of the 7 Day Makeover initiative, had also been damaged in the past.

"Council has replaced two of the day chairs and has had to clean up broken ornaments within the children's fairy garden," she said.

"Ratepayers have to bear the cost for a small minority that have no respect for community property ... I urge those responsible to think twice before carrying out another act because these materials and plants are not for the taking."

The Goondoon Street beautification project is the forerunner to Council's Jumpstart Our City Heart Urban Renewal Strategy and is due for completion mid-August.

