GALLERY: Van on its side in South Gladstone car crash

The crash at the corner of Ann and Derby streets on June 8.

LATEST | 14.30pm

Queensland Ambulance Services have confirmed no one was injured in the road accident that happened on the corner of Derby St and Ann St this morning.

A QAS media spokesperson identified the person involved in the van crash as a 41-year-old woman.

The spokesperson said an ambulance attended the scene but that there was "no transport to hospital."

UPDATE | 11.15am

Both vehicles have been cleared from the crash site after this morning's accident on the corner of Derby St and Ann St.

EARLIER | 11.10am

A tow truck has arrived at the scene where a van flipped onto its side due to a two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone. Police are currently diverting traffic and both vehicles are currently being loaded up.

10:50am

A TRAFFIC accident on the corner of Derby St and Ann St has left a van lying on its side and a car with front-end damage.

Police arrived on scene at about 10.40am after the crash was reported.

An ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after, however, no serious injuries have been reported.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are also currently on scene investigating the situation.

Diversions are in place as police redirect all traffic.

Delays are expected.