Van and trailer in dam at corner of Neilsen Road and Sugarloaf Road, Stanthorpe. DEIRDRE SMITH

AN old-model Tarago people-mover towing a trailer left the road at the corner of Neilsen Road and Sugarloaf Road about ten kilometres from Stanthorpe and crashed into a small dam shortly before 11am this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended and conveyed two patients to Stanthorpe Hospital. One passenger, a male, appeared to be uninjured while the other passenger, a female, reported back pains. Both passengers are in a stable condition.