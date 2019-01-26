Menu
Council News

'Valued resource': How you can shape future of Mt Larcom RTC

26th Jan 2019
GLADSTONE Regional Council is inviting Mount Larcom residents to celebrate the 15th birthday of the Rural Transaction Centre next Wednesday at 10am.

The event will have a morning tea and involve an open discussion on how to improve the centre.

Mayor Matt Burnett said residents and community members could chat to councillors and team members about the future direction of the centre.

"The Mount Larcom RTC is an extremely valued resource for the community of Mount Larcom,” Cr Burnett said.

"When it first opened, the RTC operated from one counter and acted as Australia Post, council and library services.”

The centre still offers those services today and also offers residents a way to book the Mount Larcom Hall, an outlet for the Department of Communities and a Centrelink access point.

Councillor Peter Masters acknowledged the importance of the centre for the community.

"Council is dedicated to ensuring the Mount Larcom RTC continues to provide the valued services the community need and depend on, into the future,” Cr Masters said.

Crs Masters, Glenn Churchill and Natalia Muszkat will be in attendance.

Residents who can't attend can complete an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DDF6KSV.

