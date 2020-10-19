‘Valuable service’: Council seeking EOIs for writer services

THE Gladstone Regional Council has formed a partnership which it hopes will result in an increase in small business and community group grant applications.

GRC and Shell’s QGC business have joined forces to deliver a grant writing service to assist not-for-profit community groups and small to medium businesses in the Gladstone region.

Before that valuable service can be provided to the community, expressions of interest are being sought for an incorporated organisation within the Gladstone region to provide business and community grants writer services.

As part of GRC’s COVID-19 Community Recovery Plan, it was identified by both GRC and Shell’s QGC business that a grant writer service would benefit not-for-profits and small to medium businesses to identify funding opportunities and to successfully apply for grants.

GRC and Shell’s QGC business will each provide up to $25,000 in seed funding, or up to $50,000 in total to fund the program, which is anticipated to operate on a part-time basis for about six to eight months from appointment.

More Gladstone Regional Council news:

– MILESTONE: Council project reaches crucial phase

– DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

– REVEALED: Where new toilet blocks will go in Gladstone

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said grants writer support was increasingly important, as COVID-19 had significantly impacted the profitability of local businesses and the fundraising and volunteering capacity of community groups.

“Grant funding not only benefits the recipient organisation but also the broader community by an improved range and sustainability of facilities and services, and local spend to realise projects,” Cr Burnett said.

“Applications for funding can be made by eligible organisations and applications should address the criteria, provide evidence of experience and success, and provide a detailed proposal and costings.”

It is expected the grants writer would:

– Identify and increase visibility of available grants to local small to medium businesses and

community groups, including government and corporate sector opportunities;

– Assist local small to medium businesses and community groups to successfully apply for

funding and administer resulting grants;

– Build the skills capacity of business and community groups to successfully identify and apply for grants into the future; and

– Meet Key Performance Indicators to be agreed between GRC, Shell’s QGC business and

the successful applicant.