Generic image of a firefighter at a grass fire
David Nielsen
'Valuable' rural firefighter busted with firecrackers

2nd Jul 2019 4:15 PM
A TRUCK driver and volunteer firefighter was busted with fireworks inside a stubbie cooler in his cabin.

Adrian Richard Bates, 43, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing fireworks without a licence.

Police prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said Bates was intercepted driving his truck on the Leichhardt Highway at Wowan about 5pm on June 14 and a search of the cabin resulted in the finding of the eight small firecrackers.

He said Bates told police a friend gave them to him.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady handed up a reference letter from a Stanwell Rural Fire Brigade member on behalf of Bates.

"He is the type of person who would give his shirt off his own back to help someone," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the letter spoke of how Bates was a valuable member of the brigade, which he would no longer be able to stay a member of if a conviction was recorded.

Mr Clarke ordered Bates to pay a $150 fine and no conviction was recorded.

