Valleys win again as Wallabys find form in all grades

HARD-HITTING: Wallabys' Henry Kennedy is tackled in the Gladstone Rugby League Division 1 clash between Calliope Roosters and Wallabys at Marley Brown Oval. Matt Taylor GLA130419GMRL

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a day out for Wallabys at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday with all three of the club's teams tasting victory.

The day kicked off at 1pm with Wallabys taking on Valleys/Roosters in the Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women's Competition.

Jillaroo Chelsea Baker was absent for the match but it mattered for little as Carly Hill and Zeah Lane both scored doubles in the 32-0 victory.

Nyarla Johnson was impressive for Valleys/Roosters, picking up two best and fairest votes either side of Hill (three votes) and Lane (one).

TRY TIME: Rikkara Benjamin scores a try for Gladstone Wallabys in the Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women's Competition against Valleys-Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA130419GWRL

The Valleys men continued their impressive form in both divisions with wins against Tannum Seagulls.

Valleys' youth was on show in Division 1, with 2017 under-18s alumni Tom Gaston (three tries), Jai Parter (seven goals) and Leith Hammelswang (two tries) scoring 34 points between them in the 46-24 win over Tannum, who were disadvantaged by costly errors leading to opposition points.

It was a closer affair for Tannum in Division 2 but Valleys took the spoils 28-16 with Ryan O'Connor scoring two tries and kicking four goals.

Declan Connors for Tannum Seagulls against Valleys in Division 1. Matt Taylor GLA130419GMRL

However, it was the disciplined performance of Wallabys in their 24-14 Division 1 win over Calliope which impressed coach Norm Horan.

"The most pleasing thing for us was our discipline and how we conducted ourselves," Horan said.

"Everyone talks about the history between the two clubs but we have a new mantra this year about working really hard on how we conduct ourselves on the field.

"That's paying off for us at the moment.

"It was really hard football and Calliope played really hard as well. We were lucky to just be better on the day."

Wallabys opened the scoring via a rare penalty try and had claims on extending that lead during the first half when Dylan Briskey had a try disallowed when it appeared he had grounded the ball before the dead ball line.

Dylan Briskey was ruled to have not scored a try despite clearly grounding it before the dead ball line. Matt Taylor GLA130419GMRL

Gladstone Rugby League will break next weekend for Easter but Horan said his side would face another stern test when they played Valleys away on April 27.

RESULTS

Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women: Wallabys 32 (Z Lane 2, C Hill 2, D Baker, A Greenham tries; B Connell 4 goals) def. Valleys/Roosters 0, Hervey Bay 14 def. Tannum 12.

Division 2 Men: Wallabys 18 (M Twigge, C Ryan, C Clark tries; J Powell 3 goals) def. Calliope 14 (D Roeser, J Popp, T Sorohan tries; D Roeser goal),

Valleys 28 (R O'Connor 2, H Tass, B Emerick, J Little tries; R O'Connor 4 goals) def. Tannum 16 (L James, B Merry, C Koning tries; J Anderson 2 goals).

Division 1 Men: Valleys 46 (T Gaston 3, L Hammelswang 2, C Riley, H Rabakewa, D Richards tries; J Parter 7 goals) def. Tannum 24 (K Bartley 2, J Gillespie, T Bettridge tries; K Mongta 4 goals),

Wallabys 24 def. Calliope 14 (scorers unavailable).