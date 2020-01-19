Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

These two furry Koalas, mum and bub, were spotted in the Mary Valley last week. Photo: Koala Action Gympie Region

A WILDLIFE conservation group is concerned with the growing reports of wandering domesticated dogs threatening wildlife in the Mary Valley, particularly with the koala population. It comes after the recent sightings of a mother koala and her joey perched up on a branch in a Mary Valley property last week.

"We've got to do everything we can to protect our koalas. Dog owners need to be extra careful and ensure their dogs are contained inside or on a patio at night time when koalas are active," Koala Action Group co-ordinator Michelle Daley said.

"We've heard worrying reports of roaming domestic dogs and that's causing concern for residents with livestock and for their local koalas."

Ms Daley said it is particularly good to see the joeys as they keep the koala population going, especially given the huge loss of koalas in fires across the country.

Mary Valley resident Colleen McGeorge captured the koalas from a distance last week and said it was a very special moment.

"It is sweet. They are just very special and each koala has their own unique markings," she said.

"We protect them and so does our community. This was the first time we spotted these two koalas and they must've been in the tree for the past week. They were very quiet."

The conservation group will celebrate five years since it's formation on February 6, 2015.

"Researchers showed the Queensland koala population was in decline," Ms Daley said.

"Many locals had been expressing their concern with seeing less koalas and loss of koala habitat."

The Koala Action Group seeks to ensure the conservation of the vulnerable koala and koala habitat through activities, actions and education that enhance its protection and sustainability, and that promote the community's commitment to the preservation of our precious wildlife for future generations.

The Koala Action group would like to see a regional approach to preserving our iconic koala residence to ensure they're here for future generations.

Ms Daley said it's important that if you come across a koala to do a health check for early signs of chlamydia.

Conjunctivitis affects one or both eyes. Signs include weeping of the eyes, pus covered eyes, and pink swollen eyes.

If you have any concerns please phone Gympie ANARRA on 5484 9111.

For more information and to follow the amazing work Koala Action Group does in the community, please click here.