WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

LIKE A phoenix rising from the ashes, or floods in this case, Crossroads in Gladstone reopened its doors this morning after being closed for the last two-and-a-half months.

On March 30 the popular women's clothing store was forced to vacate its premises at The Valley shopping centre due to flood-damage caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Store manager Danielle Rive said the fast-rising flood water earlier this year affected everything from the store's flooring to the front counter and change rooms.

In its time of adversity, the retail store never backed down, setting up a temporary shop around the corner.

"So many people came and made purchases and gave kind words," Ms Rive said.

"Now we would just love to thank them.

"We've been really busy over the last couple of days, preparing for our reopening today."

To reward it's loyal customers, the store is having a special sale.

"They [Gladstone customers] were behind us all the way and we would love to thank them for their incredible generosity and support with this big sale," she said.

Thanks to significant renovations and repairs post-flooding, Crossroads now has new floor surfaces, counters and photo frames.

Ms Rive was especially proud of the shop's new fitting room facilities which she said "are absolutely beautiful".

"The whole store has had a face life and looks sensational ... and with all that's been going on, Gladstone deserves that," she said.

Ms Rive said the story would now be open seven days a week.