Club Hotel's Jacqui Betts and Gladstone PAWS' Nicole Allison with Norris ahead of the Valentine's fundraising dinner
News

Valentine’s dinner for a special PAWS

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
SHOW your partner (or friend) how much you care this Valentine’s Day, all while supporting a good cause.

Gladstone PAWS has teamed up with The Club Hotel for an evening of fun.

PAWS president Nicole Allison said funds would help the group continue to care for animals, and would especially help with vet bills.

“We want to pack the place out with animal lovers that want to come and eat, celebrate their loved one and support a good cause,” she said.

The three-course dinner costs $70 per pair, with a variety of options to suit all tastes.

The Club Hotel venue manager Jacqui Betts said the venue loved getting involved in the community and was proud to support a great cause.

Tickets are available until February 14 unless sold out prior.

To book, visit gladstonepaws.com/events.

