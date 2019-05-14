Valentine's Day gesture lands Gladstone motorist in court

Jamie John Blake had been disqualified from driving by a previous court order and had methamphetamines in his system when he was pulled over by police on February 14.

A GLADSTONE man who drove with drugs in his system to see his girlfriend on Valentine's Day will have to wait three years before getting back behind the wheel.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving with drugs present in his system and while disqualified.

The court was told Blake was intercepted by police for a roadside drug test at Calliope on the Dawson Highway about 8.24pm.

At the time Blake was on a 30-month disqualification for previous traffic offences.

The court was told Blake had consumed drugs days earlier at a party and made the decision to drive to see his then-partner.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Blake had several entries in his traffic history and criminal history.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella compared Blake's situation to that of the story of Romeo and Juliet.

"Like Romeo and Juliet, your trip to your then-partner was ill-fated," Mr Kinsella said.

"Unlike Romeo and Juliet, your circumstances were not so ill-fated."

Mr Kinsella said Blake had made the decision to drive while disqualified, a law in place for "good reason".

Mr Kinsella said instead of a jail term, he would place Blake on a three-year probation order.

When Blake tried to negotiate the order down to 18 months, Mr Kinsella refused.

Blake would be subject to strict conditions including random urine analysis.

Blake was also disqualified from driving for three years.

A conviction was recorded.