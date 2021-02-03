Vale, Sir Tom: Gladstone reacts to passing of a legend

The Gladstone region has paid its respects following the passing overnight of British icon, Captain Sir Thomas Moore.

The 100-year-old died in Bedford Hospital due to COVID-19 complications, just days after being admitted due to difficulty breathing.

The army veteran won the hearts and minds of the world when he completed a 100-lap walk of his garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown last year.

He raised 33 million pounds for the National Health Service Charities Together.

He was credited with lifting the nation’s spirits and his saying “Tomorrow will be a good day” trended on social media.

He was knighted by the Queen in July in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Her majesty led the tributes via a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman, who issued a statement following Sir Captain Tom’s passing.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Capt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world,” the spokeswoman said.

Members of a Gladstone open discussion forum on Facebook posted messages of condolence for the “national treasure”.

“RIP Sir Tom. You are a great influence to the younger generation to get off their butts and achieve something in their lives, you’re never to old you just have to make up your mind to do it. Thanks for leaving your mark in this world you will be remembered in years to come and in our hearts as well,” Susan J Marcus said.

Victor Huxley said: “Rip sir Tom. your legacy will last many years. Thank you for your inspiration.”

Amanda Horkings wrote: “RIP Sir Tom, condolences to your family. Such an inspirational man.”

