Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Roche, former chief executive of Queensland Resources Council
Michael Roche, former chief executive of Queensland Resources Council Contributed
News

Vale former Queensland Resources Council leader

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Jul 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former chief executive of the Queensland Resources Council, who commented on many Central Queensland resources issues, has died.

Michael Roche, who headed the peak lobby group for 11 years, died on Tuesday night - less than three weeks after his health issue was diagnosed.

Mr Roche resigned from the QRC position in 2016 and was succeeded by former politician Ian Macfarlane.

In a statement issued by Mr Macfarlane today, he said he paid tribute to the Mr Roche for his tireless commitment and passion for the resources sector.

"Michael was a fearless leader and vocal advocate for the sector who championed new ideas that changed the industry forever," Mr Macfarlane said.

"He led the organisation through one of the most severe downturns in recent history with determination and professionalism. Michael was a founding member of the Queensland Exploration Council and an honorary life member of the QRC.

"Michael also played a significant role in shaping the state of Queensland through his very senior roles in Government.

"On behalf of the QRC, I extend our sincere condolences to Michael's wife, Jenny, their children and their extended family."

michael roche queensland resources council resources
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    1770 Dragons paddlers make Australian team

    premium_icon 1770 Dragons paddlers make Australian team

    News The pair will head to Thailand to compete in the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships

    Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    premium_icon Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

    Community Parents help out teaching children how to skateboard

    Highway road works on track for completion

    premium_icon Highway road works on track for completion

    News Speed and lane reductions remain in place north of Benaraby.