Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 7:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOTTO WIN: Someone in Gladstone is $1.5m richer

        Premium Content LOTTO WIN: Someone in Gladstone is $1.5m richer

        News Gladstone Central News and Gifts sold a division one ticket, but the lucky winner is yet to come forward.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        Child in hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Child in hospital after reported snake bite

        News Paramedics were called yesterday afternoon.

        HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’

        Property A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising ‘wow factor’ for a cool $1...